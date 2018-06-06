Natalie M. Quinn, 88, of Clear Lake, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2018, at Legacy Gardens Senior Living Community, in Iowa City.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, May 26, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Clear Lake, where Natalie was a member. A private graveside service was held at the Bingham Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clear Lake Art Center or the Iowa City Hospice.

Natalie was born on July 30, 1929, the daughter of John and Ruth (Keefe) Scholtes. She grew up in Algona. While still in high school, Natalie met the love of her life, John Quinn, of Woden, at the Bancroft dance hall. Natalie and John were married on Sept. 10, 1951, in Seattle, Wash., where John was stationed in the United States Army. In 1953, Natalie and John moved back to take over the Quinn family farm near Woden, where they raised their five children.

As empty-nesters, Natalie and John moved to a lake front house on Dodge’s Point, Clear Lake, in 1978. Together they built their dream house that provided many wonderful family gatherings.

An artist throughout her life, Natalie loved painting, sketching, creating sculptures and making pottery. Natalie was one of the original ‘Mud Workers’ pottery group that started in the early 70’s at the MacNider Art Museum, in Mason City. She also was a contributing artist to the mural at the Lime Creek Nature Center. Natalie was involved in many local activities, from Wine Club, Thursday Breakfast Club and Iowa Quester’s Chapter, to serving on the Clear Lake Art Center board.

Clear Lake provided much enjoyment for Natalie and John for over 36 years. Natalie loved swimming and they both delighted in boating and watching the seasonal changes on the lake from their charming home. Natalie and John loved traveling to see other parts of the world, with Ireland being a favorite. In later years, it was visiting her son and daughter and their families in California. Her eight grandchildren were a source of endless joy. Natalie and John moved to Iowa City in December 2014, to be close to their daughter.

Natalie and John were married for 63 years until he passed away in 2015.

A lovely and gracious lady, Natalie is survived by her five children, Tim Quinn (Caroline) of Davis, Calif., David Quinn, of Britt, Linda Quinn (Gary Henry), of Iowa City, Valerie Quinn (Roger Fujii), of Sacramento, Calif., and Jim Quinn (Christiane), of Columbia, Mo.; and her sister, Marge Borgmeyer, of Ames.

