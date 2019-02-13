Nancy Sue Thalacker

Nancy Sue (Craig) Thalacker passed away Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 at Knapp Medical Hospital in Weslaco, Texas at the age of 76 from complications of cancerous brain tumors.

Nancy was born Oct. 29, 1942 in Anamosa, Iowa. She was the daughter of Leslie Earl and Violet Virginia (Gilmore) Craig. They moved to Des Moines, Iowa in 1944, where she attended school.

Nancy married James R. Thalacker, Nov. 26, 1960 in Tripoli, Iowa. She was employed by Farm Bureau Insurance, Oakwood Care Center and Unisys Corporation. She resided in Des Moines, Orange City and Clear Lake, Iowa and spent the last 24 winters in Weslaco Texas.

Nancy enjoyed going to movies, baking, sewing, growing her roses to give away, and helping her family and friends. She prayed for many and had a servant’s heart.

Nancy is survived by her husband Jim, children James Thalacker (Sara), Deborah Snyders (Joe), David Thalacker (Shellie), Charity Thalacker-Fratila (Adrian); eight grandchildren, Michael, Erich, Emilie, Meredith, Austin, Grace, Emma, Sole; and three great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 29 Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2600 E Euclid Ave, Des Moines, Iowa from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Luncheon will be held at noon and her ashes will be taken to the Thalacker family gravesite in Wisconsin, Aug.11.

Donations can be made to a “Nancy Thalacker” memorial stone at Siesta Retirement Village by sending contributions to Jim Thalacker at 2712 S. International Blvd., Unit 51, Weslaco, Texas 78596.