Nancy L. Marston

Nancy Lee Marston, 64, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died peacefully Monday, March 5, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A Celebration of Life was held Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Commons Georgian Lounge, University of Northern Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family to be donated to causes close to Nancy’s heart.

She was born Oct. 28, 1953, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Rudy and Wanda (Paul) Wieck. Nancy married Ripley Marston on May 16, 1993 in Traer, Iowa. She was a graduate of North Tama High School, in Traer, and the University of Northern Iowa, with a B.A. in education. Nancy was a teacher at Small World Preschool, in Waterloo, and a paraeducator at Hanson Elementary School, in Cedar Falls.

Nancy had a gift of loving life and making everyone around her feel loved. She had a smile that lit up a room. Her enthusiasm brought energy to others through laughter, music, conversation and desire for togetherness. She never met a stranger. She had a soft spot for her sons-in-law, grand-dogs and treasured nieces and nephews. Her grandchildren gave her an extra sparkle in her eye, not to be overshadowed by her passion for football, time at the Lake either boating, fishing or lounging, and cooking or vacuuming at home. A staunch Republican, avid Hawkeye, Lions Squared (CL and Detroit) and UNI Panther fan, Nancy enjoyed a good debate and honest conversation about athletic performances and strengths and weaknesses of each outing.

Holidays will never be the same without her, from her peanut butter balls at Christmas, gravy at Thanksgiving, and leading the band on the deck during the 4th of July fireworks. Nancy’s passion for teaching and her strong commitment to her family and friends will never be duplicated. She loved her Dr. Marston, Coco Channel perfume and simply sharing time and laughter. May we all honor her by emulating those characteristics and always remember to smile.

She is survived by her husband, Ripley Marston, of Cedar Falls; four daughters, Andrea (Dale) Ludwig and Jamie (Jared) DeVries, both of Clear Lake, Kelly (Brant) Allen, of Atlanta, Iowa, Georgia and Becky (Ryan) Meyerkorth, of Rockport, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Taylor Diehl, Jaylen and Easton DeVries, Keegan, Mia and Parker Allen, and Avery, Ella and Audrey Meyerkorth; a brother, Fred (Kay) Wieck, of Clear Lake; and a sister, Ann (Dan) Schmitt, of Traer.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents.

Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.