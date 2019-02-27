Nancy L. Eggerth

Nancy Lynn Eggerth, 66, of Ventura, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at her home.

A private family graveside service was held Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Concord Cemetery, in Garner, with Pastor Will Hunsaker officiating.

Nancy was born two months prematurely as a twin to her brother, David, on May 9, 1952, the daughter of Walter Harold and Verna Mae (Hanson) Eggerth, in Forest City. She grew up and attended school in Ventura, graduating from Ventura High School in 1970.

Nancy enjoyed going to garage sales, baking, and listening to all her police scanners. She was a very loving person and cherished being able to spend so much time with her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and many friends.

Nancy is survived by her mother, Verna Mae Eggerth, of Garner; four siblings, David (Pat) Eggerth, of Forest City, Gary (Donna) Eggerth, of Mason City, Larry (CJ) Eggerth, of Mason City, and Diane (Tim) Jones, of Ventura; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Walter; and a nephew, Christopher Ashland.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.