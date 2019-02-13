Nadine Faye Weaver, 77, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Per Nadine’s wishes, her body has been cremated, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Nadine was born Oct. 31, 1941, the daughter of Harold and Edna (Womack) Slagle in Riceville (Mitchell County, Iowa). She married Richard Weaver, Sr. on April 12, 1959, in Clear Lake. He preceded her in death on Nov. 1, 2002.

Nadine grew up and attended school in Callender, Iowa. She was general manager of Casey’s General Store in Clear Lake for 25 years, before retiring in 2003.

Throughout her life, Nadine enjoyed flower gardening, knitting, sewing and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed a good cup of coffee.

Nadine is survived by six children, Lanette (Bart) Lauritzen of Nora Springs, Scott (Heidi) Weaver of Altoona, Iowa, Lisa (Mark) Glidden of Clear Lake, Michelle (Dale) Weaver-Robbins of Clear Lake, Richard Jr. (Andrea) Weaver of Mason City and Nicky Froning of Clear Lake; 21 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jean (Bob) Wilson of Clear Lake and Nancy (Frank) Johnson of Panora, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews including, Jim Barkhaus of Pocahontas, Iowa and Audrey Randolph of Rapid City, SD.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two siblings, Norma Barkhaus and Dale Slagle.

