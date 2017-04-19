Nadara C. Bailey

Nadara Cleone Bailey, 77, of Swaledale, Iowa, died Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City, Iowa.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2017, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister officiating. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Nadara Bailey Memorial Fund.

Nadara was born on Oct. 26, 1939, the daughter of Clifford and Velva (Bickley) Clevenger in Tacoma, Wash. She married Vernon Bailey on Aug. 27, 1964, in Spanaway, Wash.

Nadara grew up and attended school in Tacoma. She worked most of her life as a nurse’s aide and housekeeper.

Nadara enjoyed cooking, gardening, crafts, and shopping at thrift stores. She liked traveling with her children and especially loved spending time with her family during the holidays. She also enjoyed conversations with her sister, Karlene, and her beloved dog, Missy.

Nadara is survived by her husband, Vernon, of Swaledale; four children, Charlotte (Raymond) Polsdofer, of Swaledale, Rodney Bailey, of Swaledale, Janine (Brian) Strong, of Mason City, and Dale Hirst; three grandchildren, Marshal (Oksana) Polsdofer, Noah Polsdofer and Reese Strong; and a sister, Karlene (Albert) Siani of Coral, Penn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, aunts, and uncles.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.