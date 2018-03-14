N. Darlene Wells, 87, of Ventura, died Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Concord Care Center, in Garner, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 16, 2018, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 301 S. Main St., Ventura, with Pastor Jesse Burns officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City, Iowa. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Ventura.

Darlene was born Aug. 28, 1930, the daughter of Willard and Velma (Hollingsworth) Brager, in rural Garner, Iowa. She married Earl Schwisow on Aug. 28, 1949, at Ellington Prairie Lutheran Church, in Miller, Iowa. He preceded her in death on March 3, 1980. She later married Derwood Wells on Dec. 21, 1985, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Ventura. He preceded her in death on Sept. 2, 2012.

A graduate of Ventura High School, class of 1947, Darlene attended Waldorf College where she sang in the choir and majored in education. For 25 years she was a kindergarten teacher’s aide at Ventura Elementary School.

Darlene was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Ventura, Dorcas Society, and sang in the church choir for many years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and playing games and cards. She enjoyed family gatherings and especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Darlene is survived by five daughters, Sherry (Steve) Brouwer, of Aplington, Iowa, Brenda (Darwin) Avery, of Ventura, Carolyn (Scott) Wells, of Gastonia, N.C., Donna Tobin, of Texas, and Laurie Wright, of Omaha, Neb.; two stepsons, Steve (Linda) Wells, of Clear Lake, and Mickey (Charlotte) Wells, of Solon, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Gretchen (Jon) Muller, Sarah (Brian) Town, Amanda Dougherty, Angie (Jamie) Avery-Bailey, Ashley (Brad) Upmeyer, Wade (Marinda) Wells, Ciara (fiancé, Joel) Wright, and Chanel Wright; two step-grandchildren, Josh (Jessica) Wells and Marc Wells; 13 great-grandchildren Kate, Meg and Jay Muller, Max, Anna and Olivia Town, Maddison, Emilie and Braden Dougherty, Ellery and Eason Upmeyer, Avanlei and Greyson Wells; two step-great grandchildren, Madeline and Amelia Wells; a brother, Larry (Sandy) Brager, of LeClaire, Iowa; four sisters-in-law, Adelaide Brager, Althea Brager, LaVonne Brager and Mary (Bill) Blackburn; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; three brothers, Marvin, Kenneth and Ronald; a sister, Venita Statser; and a brother-in-law, Robert (Jeanette) Schwisow.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.