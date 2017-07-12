Morris J. Norem

Morris James Norem, 87, of Clear Lake, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2017.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with the Rev. James Norem and Al Berge officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or the Senior Citizens Center, in Clear Lake.

Morris was born on June 12, 1930, in Alexander, Iowa, the son of Bert and Irene (Sandvig) Norem. He graduated from Alexander High School in 1948. While in high school, Morrie participated in a variety of sports, but particularly enjoyed playing baseball.

Morrie married JoAnn Bergan on Aug. 10, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City, Iowa.

Morrie served two years on active duty in Korea, and an additional four years in the Army Reserves. After the service, he taught elementary school, had numerous construction and carpentry jobs, including Zeidler Concrete, and completed his working years with his furniture refinishing business.

Morrie was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, having served on many boards over the years.

Morrie and JoAnn loved following the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Minnesota Vikings and the Clear Lake Lions. Morrie will be remembered for his strong faith in Jesus and his love of family.

He is survived by his two sons, the Rev. Jim Norem and his wife, Linda, Randall, Iowa and Jeff Norem and his wife, Patty, Franklin, Tenn.; four granddaughters, Tarra Carlson and her husband, Austin, Jaimee Norem and her fiancé, Jared Kernes, Amanda Wiersma and her husband, Paul, and Savannah Norem; three great-grandchildren, Fiston and Evelyn Carlson and Skylar Kernes; two brothers, Ken (Sandy) Norem, and Dick (Patsy) Norem, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, JoAnn; and two brothers, Bernie Norem and Clarence Norem.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.