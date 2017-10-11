Mitchell R. Anderson

Mitchell Richard Anderson, 52, of St. Paul, Minn., formerly of Clear Lake, died Monday, Oct. 2, 2017.

A private graveside inurnment will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at the Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake, with Pastor Harlan Siri officiating.

Mitchell was born Feb. 15, 1965, the son of Richard and Karen (Griffith) Anderson, in Eagle Grove, Iowa. He grew up attending school in Clear Lake. Following high school, he worked most of his life in the construction industry.

Mitchell is survived by his mother, Karen Anderson, of Clear Lake; a daughter, Megan Anderson; sister, Laura (Vern) Toohey, of Clear Lake; two aunts, Mary Meeker, of Utah, and Ruby Smith, of Eagle Grove; niece, Ashley Phinney, of Fairmont, Minn.; and cousins, Bruce Smith, of Florida, Darren Smith, of Montana, Lisa Palmer, of Rochester, Minn., Marty Weyer, of Hudson, Iowa, and Mike Reyna, of Shellrock, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard; an uncle, Dale M. Smith; and his grandparents.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.