Mildred Renner, 93, of Thornton, Iowa, died Monday, July 17, 2017, at Rockwell Community Nursing Home in Rockwell, Iowa.

Mildred was born on July 4, 1924, the daughter of Lorenzo and Anna (Schultz) Long. She married Robert Renner on Jan. 1, 1944. He preceded her in death on May 21, 1999.

Mildred was a member of Thornton United Methodist Church. She enjoyed fishing, riding in the golf cart with her grandchildren; and playing golf, especially couples tournaments with Norval.

Mildred is survived by three children, Elizabeth (Phil) Winther of LaPorte City, Iowa, Steven (Susan) Renner, of Thornton, and Kay (James) Leonard, of Owatonna, Minn.; six grandchildren, Lynne (Randy) Peters, Laurie (Robert) Driscol, Mike (Heidi) Renner, Sara (Todd) Shreckengost, Stephani (Nathan) Tobin and Derek (Kari) Leonard; 17 great-grandchildren, Emma and Rhett Peters, Brady, Maggie, and Allie Driscol, Jackson Diring, Miles and Harper Renner, Hayden, Nolan and Braylon Shreckengost, Jordyn, Sydney, Grace and Megan Tobin, Kaden and Trent Leonard; a sister-in-law, Thelma Doescher of Mason City; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; a great-grandson, Isaac Tobin; four brothers, Harold (Dorothy), Ronald (Eva), Howard (Cecil), Stanley (Loretta).