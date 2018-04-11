Mildred I. Kloetzer, 86, of Iowa Falls, Iowa, went home to her Lord and Savior on March 29, 2018 surrounded by her family at the Hansen Family Hospital.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at the First Christian Church, in Iowa Falls. Burial was at the Maynes Grove Cemetery.

Mildred Irene (Meyer) Kloetzer was born July 11, 1931 at Chapin, Iowa, to Simon and Alice (Wertjes) Meyer.

She was united in marriage to Robert Dale Kloetzer on Feb. 25, 1949, at Grant Center Lutheran Church, of rural Iowa Falls. She spent her life farming with her husband, Bob, and working at Harold’s Service and Café. She then worked at Gorder’s Café for many years, along with raising her four children. She was a member of Bible Truth Hall and in later years Ellis Avenue Meeting Room.

Mildred Kloetzer is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen Kloetzer, of Clear Lake, and Marcie Norman and her husband, Jerry of Bradford, Iowa; two sons, Robert (Bob) and wife, Traci, of Hampton, Iowa and Terry and wife, Annette, of Hampton; six grandchildren, Stephanie Hansen and husband, Rick, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Crystal McNealy and husband, John, of Sheffield, Iowa, Travis Kloetzer and wife, Katie, of Hampton, Kaleb Kloetzer and wife, Stephanie, of Dumont, Iowa, Taran Chaplin and husband, Trevor, of Iowa Falls, Kaeli Waechter and husband, Casey, of Mason City, Iowa; 11 great-grandchildren, Madison, Morgan and Megan Hansen, Marcus McNealy, Abby Harper, Garrett and Grant Kloetzer, Hayden and Harrison Kloetzer, Brody Kloetzer, and Evan Waechter; two very special friends, Helen Meyer and Sandy Black.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents; two sisters, Ruth Ammerman and Marlys, in infancy; and brother, Raymond Meyer.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to each and everyone of you for prayers, visits, kindness and grace shown to Mother and her family.

