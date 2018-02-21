Mike Andersen, 81, passed away on Feb. 12, 2018 after a brief illness in Green Valley, Az.

Services for Mike were held on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, at St. Francis-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, in Green Valley, Az.

Mike was born on July 14, 1936, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Robert L. and Virginia (Twitchell Hatcher) Andersen. He graduated from North High School, in Des Moines, and went on to major in Agronomy at Iowa State College graduating in 1958. He married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn McIntyre, on June 14, 1958.

After college, Mike and Carolyn moved to Albert Lea, Minn. where Mike began working in the fertilizer business. They then moved on to Spencer, Iowa; Fulda, Minn.; Worthington, Minn.; West Des Moines, Iowa; Arlington Heights, Ill.; Burlington, Iowa and then back to Libertyville, Ill. Mike retired from IMC in Mundelein, Ill. in 1997.

In 2005, Mike and Carolyn moved to Green Valley, Az. to escape the northern winters and enjoy their birding hobby in Arizona and many other places around the globe. They enjoyed many summers in Clear Lake as well. Mike was a former member of the Air National Guard. He belonged to St. Francis-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, in Green Valley, and St. John’s Episcopal Church, in Mason City, Iowa. Mike was also a member of the Green Valley Birding Club and the Green Valley Gardner’s Club. Mike was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) at Iowa State University.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Bob Andersen and Virginia Hatcher.

Left to cherish his memory are, Carolyn Andersen, wife of nearly 60 years; children, Kent Andersen, of Dallas, Texas; Janelle (Joe) Carter, of Marshalltown, Iowa; grandchildren, Michael (Leah) Carter, Des Moines, Iowa; Hanna Carter, Portland, Ore.; Samuel Carter, Ames, Iowa.

Memorials may be sent to Tucson Audubon Society, at 300 E. University Blvd. #120, Tucson, Arizona 85705, or St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, at 600 S. Canada Drive, Green Valley, Arizona 85614.