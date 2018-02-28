Michael L. Sharp

Michael Lee Sharp, age 49, of Plainwell, Mich., passed away at home on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018.

Mike was born on Jan. 4, 1969, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Virgil W. and Helen E. (Smead) Sharp. Mike graduated from Clear Lake, Iowa High School. After graduation, Mike moved to Michigan. He owned his own company, Tow Biz, for a few years and then worked for Terry’s Road Service. In 1998, he started working for Robinson Cartage Company and worked there until July 2017.

Mike married his high school sweetheart on June 3, 2017. Mike and Mindy were destined to be together from the very start. Their story is one of parallel lives. They had led separate lives for many years until fate brought them back together again. Mike was very proud of his children and loved them very much. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Helen; and a sister and brother in law, Pam and Bill West.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Mindy; his sons, Greyson and Spencer Sharp; his step-sons, Michael and Austin Feare; as well as his siblings, Debbie (Ken) Evans, Alan Sharp; and many other family and great friends.

A special thanks to staff at Lacks Cancer and Vicky, from Kindred Hospice, for the wonderful care Mike received. According to Mike’s wishes, cremation has taken place and memorials will take place at a later date. Mike will be laid to rest in his home town of Clear Lake.

Joldersma and Klein Funeral Home, Kalamazoo, Mich., was in charge of arrangements.