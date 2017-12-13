Michael Duane Fatland, age 70, of Mason City, Iowa, died Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa, with his family by his side.

Memorial services were held on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at the Galilean Lutheran Church, 4454 255th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor Scot McCluskey officiating. Military honors were conducted by the Mason City Veterans Association and the Patriot Guard Riders. Inurnment will take place at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, S.D. at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Michael Fatland memorial fund in care of the family.

On Nov. 4, 1947, Micheal Fatland was born to Maxine and Harry Fatland. During his younger years he attended Rockwell - Swaledale school system. During his high school years he was an exceptional student; he also played golf and bowled. Mike graduated high school in 1966. His senior year in high school was a special year as he met the love of his life, Deborah Sue Parks. They were married June 8, 1968. They were getting close to celebrating 50 years together. In this union they had two kids, Merrilee and Cole Fatland, and one grandchild, Stephanie Fatland.

In May of 1968, he graduated from North Iowa Area Community College, earning an Associate Degree in teaching. Soon after, Michael attended Northern State University, in South Dakota, to continue on with his education.

Before disembarking on new adventures in the United States Navy, Michael worked for the Mason City Post Office. In 1971, Michael enlisted into the Navy. Upon completion of boot camp, Michael’s first ship was placed off the coast of Vietnam. It was during this timeframe that he won the Battle E ribbon, among numerous other awards, that he would receive in his outstanding career. Overall, Michael Duane Fatland spent 20 years on active duty. During his last five years, he was an instructor at Naval Training Center in San Diego, Calif. In total, he spent 30 years in the United States Navy - 20 years active and 10 years reserve.

After retiring from the United States Navy, he and his family would moved back to Mason City. His first job after serving in the United States Navy was working for the City of Clear Lake as a meter reader and ground maintenance. He worked at Target for eight years and finished out his working career at Kraft.

During his free time, Michael liked collecting trains, golfing and bowling. He belonged on the National Rifle Association.

He was truly loved by his friends in the Navy, classmates, church members, and most importantly by his family.

Micheal Duane Fatland is survived by the love of his life, Deborah; daughter, Merrilee; son, Cole and his wife, Robin; and his grandchild, Stephanie.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Maxine Fatland.

