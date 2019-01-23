Michael A. Schmidt, 58, of Garner, passed away Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 25, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, in Garner, with Rev. Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Memorials are preferred to Special Olympics or Hospice of North Iowa.

Michael Anthony Schmidt, the son of Roland and Lucille (Koppen) Schmidt, was born Sept. 15, 1960, at Britt. He was baptized at St. Boniface Catholic Church, in Garner. Michael lived at home until the age of five. He attended various special education programs in the area and resided at Opportunity Village for most of his life. He was loved by his family very much.

Michael enjoyed swimming, dancing, listening to music, collecting comic books and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan.

Michael is survived by his mother, Lucille, of Garner; five siblings, Louis (Janice) Schmidt, of Kenyon, Minn., Gregory (Bonnie) Schmidt, of Clear Lake, Mary (Tom) Hyde, of Clear Lake, Michelle (Curt) Doble, of Hugo, Minn. and Jennifer (Tim) Esbeck, of Clear Lake; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews; an aunt, Betty Crandall, of Algona; an uncle, Darl (Darlene) Schmidt, of Garner; and many cousins and other family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roland, in 2015.

Cataldo Funeral Home, Garner, was in charge of arrangements.