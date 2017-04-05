Melinda K. Kavars

Melinda “Mindy” K. Kavars, 54, of Mason City, Iowa, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, in Mason City.

A Trisagion Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, in Mason City, with Fr. Joseph Mirowski officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to the Crisis Intervention Center in Mason City.

Mindy was born April 8, 1962, the daughter of Gary Kavars and Linda Boyd, in Mason City. She grew up and attended school in Mason City, graduating from Mason City High School. After school she worked in hospitality and concierge services.

Mindy was a fun loving lady with a spunky personality. She was well known for her generosity and wit. She enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends.

Mindy is survived by her parents, Gary (Bonnie Hall) Kavars, of Clear Lake, and Linda (JoAnne Myers) Boyd Kavars, of New York; two children, Alexandrea (Braiden) Rhine, of New York, and Briar Rhine, of Georgia; two grandchildren, Evan and Logan; two siblings, Melissa “Missy” (Jeffrey) Hall, of Florida, and Nickalaus Kavars, of Arizona; a nephew, Josh Hall; a niece, Sophie Hall; two aunts, Jolene (Raymond) Jacobsen, of Nora Springs, Iowa, and Kathy Gardner, of Ankeny, Iowa; an uncle, Mike (Dixie) Kavars, of Council Bluffs, Iowa; a step-mother, Phyllis Kavars, of Mason City; and Alexandrea and Briar’s father, Darrell Rhine, of Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rose and Harvey Boyd, Pauline and John Kavars, and Ed Callanan.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, Mason City, was in charge of arrangements.