Melba A. Bruns

Melba Arlene Bruns, age 92, formerly of Clear Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 28, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minn.

Melba was born Dec. 13, 1926, the daughter of Clarence and Gladys (Huntley) Zook, in Clear Lake.

She married George Bruns on Oct. 5, 1947, at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church. Residing in Mason City, they raised two daughters.

For most of her career she was a realtor associate in Clear Lake and Mason City. She enjoyed decorating the many homes they bought, fixed and sold over the years. Their biggest undertaking was turning a farm into Bruns Par 3 golf course (now known as Pine Creek) north of Mason City, where she catered and managed large and small events. Sharing passions for golf and fishing, they moved to Clear Lake. Retirement found them residing in Clear Lake in the summer and in Alamo or Mission, Texas areas in the winter.

In October 2017, Arlene moved to a senior living community in Eden Prairie, Minn., to be closer to family. She loved everything it had to offer “all under one roof.” She continued an independent, vibrant and active life, returning to her Clear Lake home as she wished. She was a talented seamstress, cook, avid reader, and keen game player. She played Bridge and Mah Jongg regularly, and always completed a daily crossword puzzle. She could not resist a garage sale.

Melba is survived by two daughters, Barbara (Michael) Wathan, of Erie, Penn., and Kathi (Terry) Margo, of Eden Prairie; three grandchildren, Bradley Wathan, Ashley Margo and Alysia (Eric) Johnson; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a half-sister, JoAnn Stevens.

Per her wishes, her body was cremated and no funeral is scheduled. Her ashes will be scattered together with those of her husband. Family requests no flowers or memorials. Donations in her memory to Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Fund are appreciated.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.