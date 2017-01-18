Max E. Peters passed away Jan. 11, 2017, at the age of 89, at the Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

Per Max’s wishes, his body has been donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program, in Iowa City. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Max was born to Otto and Emma (Oettchen) Peters on Dec. 11, 1927 in Mason City, Iowa.

After graduating from Mason City High School in 1945 he joined the U.S. Navy where he served aboard the USS Yuma. After serving, he returned home to Mason City where he married Jacqueline McCaughey at the age of 29 and later divorced at age 44. His marriage blessed him with two children, a son, Todd, and a daughter, Holly.

Max saw the future of television and started his own business, Antenna Installers. For many years he could be found on the roof or in the attic of many of the homes in the Mason City and Clear Lake area. As technology advanced he again saw the future path of television and in 1979 helped bring cable service to the local and surrounding area for the company which would eventually become known as Heritage Cablevision.

Max was very active in the community, attending many city council meetings among other things. He was a member and enjoyed playing golf at the All Vets Golf Course whenever he could.

Max enjoyed socializing and traveling and made friends at the drop of a hat. He couldn’t travel anywhere without someone coming up to him to ask how he was doing. It didn’t matter if he was in town or out of state.

After he retired in 1991 he didn’t slow down, but was able to do more of the things he enjoyed. This included golfing, renovating properties, traveling and making friends.

Max always considered himself a fortunate man. He was always one to offer help to someone he thought to be less fortunate. A lot of times he would help someone out asking only that they pay it forward when their chance came.

Max is survived by his son, Todd Peters, of Clear Lake; daughter, Holly (Tom) Darveau, of Manning, Iowa; grandson, Tony (Jessica) Darveau and great-granddaughter, Blake, of Auburn, Iowa; his sister, Ellie Mersereau, of Mason City; his long-time lady friend, Mabel Hays, of Nora Springs; nieces, nephews; other family members and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Tracy Jo Peters (died in infancy); his brother, Carl (Beverly) Peters, of Mason City; his nephew, Ron Peters, of Mason City; and his granddaughters, Rachel Darveau and Stephanie Darveau, of Manning.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.