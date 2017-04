Max E. Peters passed away Jan. 11, 2017, at the age of 89, at the Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

Per Max’s wishes, his body has been donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program, in Iowa City. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at 11 a.m., at the Ventura Community Center, 4 N. Weimar St., Ventura, Iowa.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.