Mary Lin Kolb, 68, of Mason City, Iowa, formerly of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at the Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Dr. Pat Hall and Pastor Art Zewert officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.