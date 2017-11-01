Mary Lin Kolb, 68, of Mason City, Iowa, formerly of Clear Lake for 37 years, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at the Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Dr. Pat Hall and Pastor Art Zewert officiating. Interment was in Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

The family request memorials to the Mary Lin Kolb Memorial Fund.

Mary Lin was born on Feb.18, 1949, daughter of Don and Shirley (Tagesen) Havnen, in Mason City. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1967. She attended Certified Nursing Classes at Mercy Hospital in Mason City and received her CNA. She attended classes at NIACC where she received her Certified Rehabilitation Physical Therapist Assistant. She married Gary Bolstad and to this union their son, Jeffrey Bolstad, was born.

Mary Lin married Doug Kolb on Sept. 3, 1976 in Hampton, Iowa, and to this union their daughter, Christina, was born. Her prior employment included The Villa, Clear Lake, and Damon’s Department Store, Mason City. She retired from the Cerro Gordo County Deptartment of Public Health as a Home Care Aide. Mary Lin was a two-time Breast Cancer survivor for five years. She fought a long, courageous battle of severe lung disease and heart failure. Mary Lin showed her Christian beliefs (being raised in the Lutheran religion) and through her love of people by helping her family and friends. Mary Lin enjoyed traveling on the motorcycle, camping, going to the condo and villa in Branson and she loved to spend the holidays with family and friends. Mary Lin and Doug celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary at home on Sept. 3, 2017.

Mary Lin is survived by husband, Doug Kolb, Mason City; daughter, Christina (Kolb) Hatfield and her husband, Mike, Clear Lake; brothers, Don Havnen, Wichita, Kan., Jim (Pam) Havnen, Ankeny, Iowa and Matt Havnen, Waterloo, Iowa; grandson, Thomas Hatfield, Clear Lake; step granddaughter, Brianna Hatfield, Overland Park, Kan.; sister-in-law, Pat (Mike) Ward, Hampton, Iowa; step-mother-in-law, Florice Kolb, Sheffield, Iowa; half brother-in-law, Sam (Michelle) Kolb, North Potomac, MD and brother-in-law, Don Banks, Clear Lake; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends and special friend since grade school, Cheryl Miller.

Mary Lin was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Shirley Havnen; grandparents, Henry and Gena Tagesen, Morgan and Opal Havnen; sister, Kathy Banks; brother, Mark Havnen; son, Jeffrey Bolstad; mother-in-law, Juanita Kolb; father-in-law, Vincent Kolb; and sister-in-law, Wendy Havnen.

