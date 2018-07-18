Mary E. Imlay, 59, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary’s Campus, in Rochester, Minn.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 18, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating.

Following the service, Mary’s body will be cremated and an inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

Mary was born April 7, 1959, the daughter of Robert and Muriel (Glawe) Imlay, in Mason City. She grew up and attended school in Clear Lake, graduating in 1977. Following graduation, she furthered her education at NIACC, in Mason City, and Iowa State University, in Ames, graduating with honors from both colleges.

Mary worked for Unisys, in Clear Lake, before working for nearly 30 years at the Cerro Gordo County courthouse, in Mason City, where she maintained computer systems and worked in IT. She and her co-worker, Rod Ross, were the first to implement an electronic voter registration. She always had a love for computers and technology, while earlier in her life, she enjoyed drawing and painting.

Mary is survived by her mother, Muriel, of Clear Lake; aunts and uncles, JoDee (Robert) Wilfrong, of South Dakota, Sharon Samson, of California, Dennis (Delores) Glawe, of Wesley, and Cecil (Melissa) Glawe, of Corwith and their families; and a special cousin, Deb (Randy) Gremmer and family, of Britt.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert “Tyke” Imlay; and her grandparents.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.