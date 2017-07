Mary Ann Flaten, 79 of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at her home. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, July 18 at Clear Lake United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Monday, July 17 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake. Family suggests memorial contributions to One Vision (previously Opportunity Village) or to Galilean Church, Clear Lake.