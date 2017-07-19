Mary Ann Flaten, 79, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at her home.

A Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, with Pastor Scot McCluskey officiating. Inurnment was in the Clear Lake Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions to One Vision, previously Opportunity Village, or to Galilean Lutheran Church, in Clear Lake.

Mary Ann was born Feb. 4, 1938, the daughter of Louis and Inger (Svendsen) Katzung in Mansfield, Minn. She married Thomas Flaten on Oct. 11, 1959, in Albert Lea, Minn. He preceded her in death on July 12, 1985.

A graduate of Albert Lea High School, Mary Ann completed Fairview School of Nursing and later, the Minneapolis School of Anesthesia. She worked as a registered nurse for most of her life.

Mary Ann was a member of Tri-T, PEO, Blue Carnations, was on the Clear Lake Library Board, Ventura School Board, Cerro Gordo County Compensation Board, Opportunity Village Board, Zion Lutheran Church Board, and the American Cancer Association Board.

Mary Ann is survived by two children, Steve (fiancé, Lisa Browning) Flaten, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Melisa (fiancé, Michael Harman) Flaten, of Los Angeles, Calif.; three grandchildren, Jessica, of Winston, N.C., Sam (Christina) of Seattle, Wash., and Hannah Flaten, of Columbus, Ohio; a sister, Nadine Johnson, of Austin, Minn.; and a step-brother-in-law, Paul Anderson, of Albert Lea, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas; a sister, Helen (Lowell) Pepper; a brother-in-law, Richard Johnson; a step-sister, Beverly Anderson; and her beloved dog, Stella.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.