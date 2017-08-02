Marlene Penfold

Marlene Kay (Dlouhy) Penfold, age 67, of Clear Lake, formerly of Osage, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at Hospice of North Iowa, in Mason City, Iowa.

Celebration of Life Services were held on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, in Osage, with Dr. Janice Raymond officiating. Inurnment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence, Iowa, at a later date.

Marlene was born Jan. 20, 1950, in Independence, the daughter of Jerry M. and Malinda Kay (Tonn) Dlouhy. She graduated in 1968 from Independence High School, in Independence, and later graduated from Hawkeye Nursing School and La James Beauty School, both in Waterloo, Iowa. On Aug. 15, 1971, Marlene married Alston William Penfold in Independence. They were married for 45 years and were blessed with three children and six grandchildren.

Marlene’s career included being a loving grandma, a licensed practical nurse, a beautician, and she was also manager of KOSG Radio Station, the Chamber of Commerce, and was Human Resources Manager at A to Z Drying, Inc., all in Osage. Marlene was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, in Osage, and Zion Lutheran Church, in Clear Lake. She also was a member of the Kappa Mu Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi.

Marlene loved surrounding herself with her family. She worked tirelessly to help her kids, her grandkids, and her extended family. Her joy was ensuring that their lives were made easier thanks to her dedication towards them. She excelled at finding and encouraging each grandchild’s strengths and always making sure they knew how special they are. Marlene also enjoyed entertaining her family and friends and always made them feel welcome.

Marlene is survived by her husband, Alston William Penfold, of Clear Lake; her son, Alston Jason (Katie) Penfold and their children, Alston Hilton and Alivia, of Osage; her daughter, Dr. Kathleen (Jeramy) Voortmann and their children, Malinda and Sienna, of Clear Lake; her son, Dr. David (Dr. Melinda) Penfold and their children, Ronan and Saxon, of Clear Lake; brother, Ronald (Julia) Dlouhy, of Newton, Iowa; brother-in-law, Craig Schutte, of Jesup, Iowa; and many special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Malinda Dlouhy; sister, Kathleen Schutte; and niece, Tiffiny Dlouhy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the family who will be making a donation or directly to the UI Foundation, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244-4550 or made online at www.givetoiowa.org/cancer to support the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Fund. On the memo line, please note in memory of Marlene Penfold and account number (30506055). Credit card gifts are accepted by calling Toll Free 800-648-6973, Ext. 895.

Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage, was in charge of arrangements.