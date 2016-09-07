Mark W. Wilson

Mark Wayne Wilson, 64, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, in Mason City.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, in Clear Lake. Burial was in Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Mark Wilson Memorial Fund.

Mark was born July 30, 1952, the son of Henry and Annie (Oudekerk) Wilson, in Forest City, Iowa.

Mark was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan who always enjoyed coloring pictures and carrying around his trinkets. He liked chocolate milkshakes without the whipped cream from McDonalds and candy. He especially loved visiting with his mother, Annie, and shopping. They also took many car rides together to visit friends and family from all over.

Mark is survived by two sisters-in-law, LaVonne Wilson, of Sheffield, Iowa, and Roma Wilson, of Dakota City, Iowa; eight nieces and nephews, Brian (Chris) Wilson, of West Des Moines, Janelle (Francisco) Teng, of Richardson, Texas, Shane Foth, of Dallas, Texas, Rena (Scott) Wilder, of Urbandale, Iowa, Angie (Austin) Hanson, of Belmond, Iowa, Nick D. (Andrea) Wilson, of Dakota City, Nick G. (Jill) Wilson, of Sheffield, Iowa, and Mindy (Jeremiah Ennis) Wilson, of Ft. Dodge, Iowa; two uncles, Albert Oudekerk, of Mason City and Gordon Oudekerk, of Aredale, Iowa; 16 great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Tim and Carroll Wilson; and a niece, Jennifer Wilson.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel was in charge of arrangements.