Mark C. Stanton, 67, of Mason City, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City, surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service was held on Monday, Nov. 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Mason City, with the Rev. Dan Gerrietts officiating. Committal services will follow at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Mark has left a list of community projects he would like his family to fund. Please consider a donation to the Mark Stanton Memorial Fund in lieu of flowers and customary remembrances.

The son of Donald and Ruth (McQuirk) Stanton, Mark Curtis Stanton was born and raised in Clear Lake. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1970. He earned a degree in Business from Minnesota State University, Mankato, in 1975. He was a proud member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.

On Aug. 14, 1976, Mark was united in marriage to his college sweetheart, Deadra Longworth, in Mankato, Minn. Together they would be blessed with two children, Sarah and Nathan. Following two years in Remsen, Iowa, the young family moved, settling in Mason City. For nearly 25 years, Mark worked for Winnebago Industries, in Forest City. In 1997 he started his own business, Boxes Unlimited, Inc., in Mason City.

He was named Mason City’s Small Business of the Year in 2012. In 2010 he was honored as River City Kiwanian of the Year; he was named by Visit Mason City as Friend of Tourism, he received the Iowa Governor’s Volunteer of the Year Award in both 1998 and 2009. In 2013 Mark was named as a Distinguished Alumni of Clear Lake High School.

Mark volunteered with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve for over 30 years. He served on the YMCA Board of Directors, the Regional Workforce Investment Board, and as chairperson of the North Iowa Sports Authority Association. He was President of the Mason City Hockey Association. Upon retirement, Mark enjoyed substitute teaching at Mason City Senior High School, where he would introduce himself as “Mr. Deadra Stanton.”

He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, River City Kiwanis, and the River City Barbershop Chorus.

Those grateful in sharing in his life are his wife, Deadra Stanton, Mason City; his children, Sarah (Michael) Kurz, Elgin, Ill., and Nathan (Jamie) Stanton, Urbandale; grandchildren, Mikey, Kolby, Kaity, Cooper, Colin, and Kendall; sisters, Shelley (Steve) Moore, Mason City, and Toni (Dave) Leonard, Florida; as well as his large extended family, and beloved nieces and nephews.

