Mark B. Pueggel, 57, of rural Garner, Iowa, was called to heaven on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, east of Garner, with the Rev. Carl Hedberg officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner, and one hour prior to services at the church.

Mark Bradley Pueggel, the son of Harold and Carol (Floy) Pueggel, was born Aug. 6, 1959, in Forest City, Iowa. He grew up on the family farm with his four sisters and older brother. Mark graduated from Ventura High School in 1977. On May 30, 1980, he married Julie Monson at the United Methodist Church in Forest City. To this union two children were born, Emily Teresa and Mark Adam Pueggel. Mark spent the last 19 years farming corn and soybeans on the family’s Century Farm northeast of Garner. His son, Mark Adam, joined him in the business and they farmed side-by-side for over a decade. Mark loved the church, his family and many friends. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where he was baptized and confirmed.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Julie, of Garner; daughter, Emily (Brandon) Bjoraker, of Ventura; son, Mark Adam (Courtney) Pueggel, of Ventura; six grandchildren, Carter, Caitlyn, Chloe and Cora Bjoraker and Sophie and Harley Pueggel; his parents, Harold and Carol Pueggel, of Garner; brother, Tom (Julie) Pueggel, of Garner; four sisters, LeAnn (Tom) Buns, of Garner; Lori (Alan) Mennenga, of Meservey, Ruth (Gene) Bergmann, of Ventura and Julie Ellen Oehlert, of Clear Lake; his mother-in-law, Jackie Monson, of Forest City; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Marvin Monson.

Cataldo Funeral Chapel, Garner, was in charge of arrangements.