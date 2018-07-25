Marjorie L. Schmolke

Marjorie Lee Schmolke, 93, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Good Shepherd Health Center, in Mason City.

A graveside inurnment was held Wednesday, July 18, at Clear Lake Cemetery, with the Rev. Judy Veselis officiating.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Everybody Plays Playground.

Marjorie was born May 6, 1925, the daughter of Wiley and Grace (Stevens) Mishoe in Loris, S.C. After high school, she moved to Virginia, where she met Gordon Schmolke. She and Gordon were married on June 1943 in Suffolk, Va. To this union, six children were born. Gordon preceded Marjorie in death on May 24, 1971.

Marjorie was self-employed for most of her life, owning Long Beach Mobile Home Park and Pla-Mor Miniature Golf, in Clear Lake, and many other past businesses. She was a member of Galilean Lutheran Church and Clear Lake VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed quilting, knitting and crocheting. She also loved to travel and spend time with close relatives.

Marjorie is survived by five children, including Sheila (Rick) Maley, of Clear Lake; many grandchildren, including Cassie (Keith) Maley, Jason Maley and Melissa Dziak; many great-grandchildren, including Jaylee Mendoza, Skylar Maley, Easton Maley, Jayren Jesse and Jacey Jesse; family of her special friend, Wayne Young; and a brother, John Mishoe, of Loris, S.C.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a special friend, Wayne Young; a son; and five siblings, Kathleen Hardee, Osteen Mishoe, Thomas Mishoe, Tony Mishoe, and Paul Mishoe;

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.