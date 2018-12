Mario Ochoa, 68, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City.

Per Mario’s wishes, his body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868, 219 Main Ave., Clear Lake.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in chage of arrangements.