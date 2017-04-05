Margaret G. Bieber

Margaret “Dutch” Gayle Bieber, 95, of Ventura, died Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center, in Mason City, Iowa.

Per Dutch’s wishes, her body has been cremated and an inurnment will be in Ventura Cemetery at a later date.

Dutch was born Nov. 18, 1921, the daughter of Lee and Ilo (Davis) Kinsella in Henning, Minn. She married Phillip Bieber, Jr. on Jan. 1, 1941, in Ventura. He preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 2003.

A graduate of Ventura High School, class of 1939, she worked in an ammunition factory in Des Moines, Iowa. She and Phil bought Fin and Feather Resort from his parents and ran it for several years before selling it in 1965. She later worked for the DNR for a short time.

Dutch enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles and working around the house, but her greatest love was for her family.

Dutch is survived by a daughter, Cindy Fistler, of Ventura; a grandson, Todd (Pamela) Miller, of Rockton, Ill.; four great-grandsons, Chase, Jagger, Brayden, and Mason; two sisters-in-law, Mildred McNally and Jeanne Hugh; a brother-in-law, Dr. Rae (Connie) Bieber; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister, Iris Ong; two sons-in-law, Rick Miller and Richard Fistler; two sisters-in-law, Marian Hankenson and Evelyn Johnson; two brothers-in-law, Kenneth and Garfield Bieber.

Cards may be sent to Cindy Fistler, 2242 242nd St., Ventura, Iowa 50482.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel was in charge of arrangements.