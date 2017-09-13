Marcia M. Burke

Marcia Mae Burke, 89, Clear Lake, died Sunday, September 10, 2017, at her home.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at the United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. North, Clear Lake, with Reverend David Peterson officiating. A private family inurnment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th Street, Mason City. Visitation will be held from 4:30 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at the Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday at the church.

Those wishing to give a memorial in her memory may wish to consider memorial contributions be made to the Clear Lake High School Scholarship fund, Hospice of North Iowa, or to the Clear Lake Library.

Marcia was born on May 7, 1928, in Waterloo, the daughter of Herbert and Merle (Sanborn) Kerr. Marcia moved with her parents to Mason City at the age of 2, and attended the Mason City Community Schools, graduating from Mason City High School in 1946. She also attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls.

She was united in marriage to Jack Doughman in January 1948, and to this marriage they were blessed with four children, Deborah, David, Sheril, and Richard.

She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Burke on April 13, 1973, and happily made their home in Clear Lake.

Marcia worked at the Mental Health Center and Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City before working as an administrative assistant to the superintendent at the Clear Lake High School until her retirement in 1990.

Marcia enjoyed playing Bridge, golfing, and singing. Marcia loved Clear Lake and boating with her husband Bill, but her great love and enjoyment was her family and all her grandchildren.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Clear Lake, and enjoyed playing Bridge in several Bridge Clubs.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Deb (Roger) Samson of Nevada, Dave (Lindsay Parker) Doughman of Coravallis, OR, Sheri (Joe Larson) Doughman of Minneapolis, MN, and Rich Doughman of Mason City; her grandchildren, Rick Samson, Allison (Tom) Bell, Jessica (Joe) Alonzo, Ariel Doughman, Peter Larson, and Jack Larson, Heather (Chris) Sampson, Zoe and Logan Parker; her great-grandchildren, Miles Bell, Selena, Natalia and Wade Alonzo; Emmalee Doughman; as well as many other extended family members and friends.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Merle Kerr; ex-husband, Jack Doughman, and William “Bill” Burke, and her sister, Myrna Nelson.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude and affection for the wonderful and loving support shown to their mother throughout the years.