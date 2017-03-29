Maggie Reed

Magdalene “Maggie” Elizabeth Reed, age 91, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at the IOOF Home in Mason City, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, in Osage, Iowa, with Pastor Andy Reed officiating. Inurnment will be at the Osage Cemetery.

Maggie was born June 4, 1925, in Manly, Iowa, the daughter of Emanuel and Barbara (Frank) Basgall. She graduated from Manly High School in 1943. On Aug. 31, 1943, she married Delmer Grant Reed, in Paris, Texas. Maggie operated a restaurant in Riceville, Iowa and had a used furniture and clothing business. She also worked at the Knitting Mill, in Osage. She later served as a caretaker at Opportunity Village, in Clear Lake.

Maggie enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, crocheting, gardening, playing cards, slot machines, reading and golfing.

Maggie is survived by her daughter, Marjorie (Larry) Munn, of Clear Lake, and their sons, Douglas (Michele) Munn and children, Haley, Tyler, Brianna and Kyden, Stephen (Camri), Shanda (Jennifer), Bliss and Emily and Troy Munn and son, Kevin; her daughter, Kathy (Joe) Whitinger, of Elma, and their children, Jamie (Ken) Gansen and children, Joey and Josie, Jason (Vanessa) Whitinger and children, Rylie and Dawson, Jarvis (Jill) Whitinger and children, Jasie K., Jared, Jakob and Jayla, and Joshua (Jessy) Whitinger and children, Evelyn, Lucas and Ada; her son, Thomas (Norma) Reed, of Altoona, Iowa, and their children, Melanie (Brian) Beath and children, Johnathan, Samuel, and Benjamin, Becky (Paul) Hansen and children, Jaden and Ethan, Andy (Chelsea) Reed and children, Henry, Sydney and Abby, and Katie (James) Brown.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Delmer Reed; her grandson, James Michael Whitinger; brothers, Slyvester (Carol) Basgall, Joseph (Dorothy) Basgall, Clarence (Gertrude) Basgall and Jacob (Elaine) Basgall; and sisters, Mary (Ermine) Todd, Rose (Mark) Mandt, Katie (Jack) Hebel and Barbara (Charles) Lenhart.

Information available and condolences accepted at www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com

Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage, was in charge of arrangements.