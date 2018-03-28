Lynn R. Benson, 64, of Ventura, died Friday, March 23, 2018, at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa, with Pastor Rod Hopp of Immanuel Lutheran Church officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Saturday.

Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lynn Benson memorial fund in care of the family.

The family invites everyone to join them for a Celebration of Lynn’s life that will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 31, at the Ventura Community Center in Ventura.