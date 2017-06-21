Ludvig T. Wangberg

Ludvig Tveit Wangberg, 94, formerly of Clear Lake, passed away on June 17, 2017 in Rogers, Minn.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at the Clear Lake Bandshell in City Park, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Matthew Muters officiating. In the event of bad weather, Galilean Lutheran Church, 4454 255th St., Clear Lake, will serve as an alternate location.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2017, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to Galilean Music Memorials or the Clear Lake Municipal Band.

Lud was born to Johannes and Astrid (Myrseth) Wangberg in Badger, Minn. on Jan. 4, 1923. During the Second World War, he served in the division band, Headquarters Company of the 20th Armored Division, United States Army. A prodigiously talented French horn player, he attended Julliard, and as a young man performed professionally in New York City.

He married Lois Ann (Linde) in 1947; they made their home in Clear Lake for more than 50 years. Lud was the real-life Music Man of Northern Iowa, where he taught music at Clear Lake High School, directed the Drum and Bugle Corps and choirs at Zion Lutheran and Galilean Lutheran. Lud was the major force behind construction of the bandshell in City Park that bears his name, where he directed the Clear Lake Municipal Band for 55 years.

He is survived by his son, Philip (Pat Holman) of Albuquerque, N.M.; daughter, Mary (Ben) Banti, of Maple Grove, Minn.; grandchildren, Karin Wangberg-Rogers (Matt), Julia Jespersen (Jim), Anna Banti, and Ben Banti; great-grandchildren, Winona and Diana Rogers, Gretchen and Daphne Jespersen; two siblings, John (Grace) and Albert (Lorna).

His family and friends will always remember Lud: a gentle man of faith, a passionate musician, and an endearing lover of life.

Lud was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; four sisters; and in 2011 by his beloved wife, Lois.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.