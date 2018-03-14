Lowell Russell Peterson, 88, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, March 10, 2018, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City, Iowa.

Per Lowell’s wishes, his body has been cremated and no services are planned at this time.

Lowell was born on March 12, 1929, the son of Dewey and Gladys (Hansen) Peterson, in Popejoy, Iowa. He married Gladys Olson Moore on Nov. 23, 1957, in Alden, Iowa.

Lowell served in the United States Army, Company B, from 1951-1953. Consisting of Iowa and Nebraska farm boys, Company B holds annual reunions in which Lowell has attended 40 of through the years.

Lowell worked at the Dows post office before being transferred to Des Moines in 1972. He retired in 1988, and began working security at Casey’s General Stores Corporate Headquarters in Ankeny, Iowa, until 2000.

Lowell always enjoyed learning new things by reading a variety of books and listening to all types of music. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.

Lowell is survived by his wife, Gladys; a daughter, Carla Clark; a son, Keith (Rose) Peterson; three grandchildren, Mathew Clark, and Eric and Claire Peterson; and a niece, Peggy Peterson Smith and her son, Mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ehrle (Shirley) Peterson; and a nephew, Michael.

