Lorraine Phillips

The Lord called Lorraine Berniece (Kappedal) Phillips home on May 3, 2017.

There will be no funeral service. Cards can be sent to Robert L. Phillips, Sr. at the Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 302 Second St. NE, Room 209, Mason City, IA 50402. Memorials can be sent to the American Kidney Fund or the local food pantry.

Lorraine was born in Erie, Minn., on June 12, 1933, to Albert and Agnes Kappedal. She grew up in Thief River Falls, Minn. and Bremerton, Wash. She married Robert Leroy Phillips, Sr. on March 4, 1950, in Pipestone, Minn. They lived for many years in Sioux Falls, S.D. and Clear Lake.

Lorraine enjoyed making crafts, fishing, camping, family and good food. She touched many lives and she always had a joke to tell

She was preceded in death by her sister, Annabelle Newman and her brother, Orland Kappedal.

Happy to have shared her life, are her husband, Robert Phillips, Sr., of Clear Lake; her four children, Gary (Linda) Phillips, Rapid City, S.D., Bonnie (Jamie) Snyder, Sioux Ciy, S.D.; Rhonda Phillips, St. Paul, Minn. and Robert (Phong) Phillips, Gardner, Iowa.

She had six grandchildren, Niki (Leon) Zebrowski, Rapid City, S.D., Brent (Johanna) Phillips, Apple Valley, Minn., Heather (Chris) Hammen, Sioux Falls; Stahcee Nelson, Sioux Falls, S.D., Skyler Phillips, Mason City, and Branden (Danielle) Ford, Nebraska City, Neb.

She adored her eight great-grandchildren, Jorden and Jase Zebrowski, Rapid City, Chase and Tyler Edwards Sioux Falls, Bradley Mitchell, Sioux Falls, Kaitlyn Nelson, Sioux Falls and Stephen and Alex Phillips, Gardner.