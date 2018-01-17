Loretta Kishline, 68, of Albert Lea, Minn., formerly of Clear Lake, died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at the Prairie Senior Cottages, in Albert Lea.

Funeral services for Loretta will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th Street, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Rhoda Preston officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at the funeral chapel.

Lori was born Aug. 3, 1949 in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Billy Gordon and Elsie Lillian (Christians) Wilson. She graduated from Ventura High School in 1967 and attended Hamilton Business School. She married Burl “Bud” Kishline on June 28, 1975, in Mason City.

Lori and Bud owned and operated Thirsty’s Bar, in Rockwell, Iowa, as well as the Quick Shop, in Clear Lake, and other convenient stores and businesses. Her last job before retiring was at the Clear Lake Ace Hardware. Lori was a member of the Clear Lake United Methodist Church.

Lori was truly one of a kind. Her life and adventures with her husband filled her soul. Her own family, her brother’s family and her sister’s family weren’t separate, but one. Each Sunday was a testament to the closeness of the family. Those who knew her, including her family, close friends and even those she met only once, found her to be truly good and generous. She could visit with anyone and spent much of her time helping and caring for her grandchildren and great-grandson. They were her life. Her smile welcomed everyone and left a lasting impression.

Lori is survived by her mother, Elsie Wilson, Clear Lake; son, John Kishline (Anita), Austin, Minn.; her daughter, Rebecca Passer and her husband, Darin, of Albert Lea; grandchildren, Samantha Duckert (Matt Jackson), Gavin, Tucker, Piper and Reid; great-grandson, Bentley; brother, Gordon Wilson and his wife, Linda, Ventura; and sister, Jo Oulman and her husband, Mike, Garner, Iowa; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Lori was preceded in death by her father, Billy Gordon Wilson; and husband, Bud, on Nov. 22, 2007.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel was in charge of arrangements.