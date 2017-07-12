Lorene Hansen

Lorene M. Hansen, 92, of Clear Lake, died Friday, July 7, 2017, at Good Shepherd Health Center, Mason City, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Steve Lomen officiating. Inurnment will be in the Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Lorene was born July 5, 1925 in Cedar County, Mo., the daughter of James and Myrtle (Pace) McGinnis. She married Luvern J. Hansen on Sept. 11, 1955, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Lorene graduated from high school in Minneapolis and received a bachelor’s degree from Augsburg College, where she had the nickname, Irish. After graduating high school, she was one of the very first female Street Car Conductors in Minneapolis, while working the Lake Street route. This was even before they had female restrooms.

Lorene taught second grade in Mason City for many years. As a former English teacher, she volunteered in the elementary schools and taught adult literacy. She volunteered regularly at the Village Store and was a board member of Handicap Village. She was recognized by the governor of Iowa for her significant volunteer service. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, in Mason City, and Zion Lutheran Church, after moving to Clear Lake. She had a very strong Christian faith and fulfilled a lifelong dream of being a missionary at the age of 82 by going to Bangladesh through the World Mission Prayer League.

She loved swimming and going for coffee with the Aquabelles, making quilts and completing other creative projects. She had a very lively sense of humor and a fun spirit.

Lorene is survived by her three children, Joel Hansen, Clear Lake, Andrew Hansen, Overland Park, Kan., and Lori (Brian) Hill, Overland Park; and two grandchildren, Kelsey Hill, Austin, Texas and Lt. Derrick (Mikaela) Hill, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, James, Robert, Ellis, Merle, Patsy, and Richard.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.