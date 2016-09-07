Lois M. Fulghum

Lois Muriel Fulghum, 93, of Clear Lake, Iowa, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016, at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City, Iowa.

Celebration of Lois’ life was held on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, at Clear Lake Christian Church, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Drew Ritjens officiating. Burial was in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Family suggests memorials to Lois Fulghum memorial fund.

Lois was born May 18, 1923, to Harry and Violet (Clark) Hubbard in Chippewa Falls, Wis.

Having attended country school in Clear Lake and Mason City, Lois graduated from Mason City High School 1941.

Lois married Ralph Walls to which two sons were born, Curtiss R. Walls and Ronald R. Walls. After Ralph’s death Lois married Russell Fulghum in 1978.

Lois worked as a bookkeeper at Burchinal elevator, she was a secretary for the Cancer Society, and she worked on the line at UNISYS in Clear Lake. She started the Rural Lakette’s Club in 1956 through the Extension Office. She was involved in the AMVETS Auxiliary.

She was a farm wife and enjoyed canning, cooking, sewing, bird watching, raising canaries and her special companion, Foxy. Roses were her favorite and she touched many through her kindness by sharing her fragrant roses to brighten their day. She had a passion for ballroom dancing and she enjoyed watching Lawrence Welk. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother who enjoyed hosting company and sharing her baked goods and coffee. She was a devout member of the Clear Lake Christian Church, where she volunteered and demonstrated her strong faith.

Lois is survived by her son, Ronald Walls, Clear Lake; six grandchildren, Sarah (Russ) Rollefson, Clear Lake, Curtis (Michelle) Werner, Osceola, Ind., Kim (Shane) McMaster, Northwood, Iowa, Spencer (Kim) Walls, Wausau, Wis., Jamie Walls, Clive, Iowa and Krystal Walls, Weston, Wis.; 10 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Mary (Jerry) White, Mason City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Ralph Walls and Russell Fulghum; son, Curtiss Walls; brothers, Eugene Hubbard and Lynn Hubbard; and sisters, Marjorie Holmlund, Cecil Long and Pauline Monson.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.