Lila M Nyhus, a resident of Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, Iowa, passed away of pneumonia on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center- North Iowa, in Mason City, at the age of 94. Her family was able to spend her last day with her and share their love with her before saying goodbye.

A funeral service honoring Lila will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, with the Rev. Kathy Graves officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, and will continue one hour prior to service time at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City.

Lila was born in Forest City, Iowa, on Dec. 29, 1923. She graduated from Forest City High School in 1941. She and her husband, Richard W. Nyhus, were lifelong residents of Mason City. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for over 50 years where she was a member of two church circles and helped organize funeral lunches for more than 25 years.

She was an excellent bridge player and belonged to four bridge clubs. She traveled for many years with a dear friend, Dottie Slade. Her other hobbies included sewing, reading and yard work, until the loss of her eyesight slowed her down.

She will be sadly missed by her son, Gary (Sandy) Nyhus, of Clear Lake; her grandson, Chad (Rebecca) Nyhus; and great-grandson, Finley, of Mason City; her grandson, Jason (Melita) Nyhus; and her great-granddaughter, Ciella, of Minnetonka, Minn.; her sister, Beverly Clay, of Mason City; her brother, Arlin (Norma) Helland, of Mason City; and many dear nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Emma (Thompson) Helland; her husband, Richard Nyhus (Dec. 10, 1985); brothers, Art Helland, Owen Helland, Robert Helland, and Don Helland; sisters, Barb Carolus, Lucille Machalek, Dorothy Helland and Anola Lunning.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, Mason City, was in charge of arrangements.