Leslie Rae Golien, 81, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Inurnment was in the Clear Lake Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Leslie Golien Memorial Fund.

Leslie was born on Jan. 19, 1936, the son of Lester and Maybelle (Fuller) Golien in Clear Lake. He married Marilyn Parmely on June 18, 1965, at the United Methodist Church in Lamont, Iowa. She preceded him in death on Dec. 3, 1997.

A graduate of Clear Lake High School, class of 1955, Leslie served in the United States Navy from 1955-1959. He worked in the grocery industry for most of his life, including Fareway, in Mason City, and Clear Lake from 1970-1999.

Leslie enjoyed woodworking at home while listening to country western music. He also liked to roller skate and bowl in earlier years.

Leslie is survived by two children, Michaela (Todd) Cookman and Chris Golien, both of Clear Lake; five grandchildren, Colton, Tanner and Tristan Cookman, and Brayden and Avery Golien; a niece, Dawn Browning and her children, Jessica and Audra; and many extended relatives on his late wife, Marilyn’s side.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; an infant son, Robert; and his twin sister, Connie (John) Roloff.

