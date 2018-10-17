Leslie E. “Les” Nelson, 91, of Clear Lake, died Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 19, at Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church, 1310 US-18, in Clear Lake, with Rev. Kent Wagner officiating. Burial will be at Brush Point Cemetery, in Fertile.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.