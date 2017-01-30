Lenita M. Houdek

Lenita M. Berding Houdek, 93 of Clear Lake, died Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 2 at Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, and one hour preceding the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the Human Society of North Iowa. Condolences may also be sent in their mother's memory, to her daughter, JoAnn Comis, 3200 Oxford Drive, Durham, NC 27707.