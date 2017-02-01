Lenita M. (Berding) Houdek, 93 of Clear Lake, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A funeral service for Lenita will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, and one hour preceding the service at the church on Thursday. Inurnment will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be given to the Humane Society of North Iowa to be used for the care and love of cats that were dear to her heart. Cards and condolences may also be sent in their mother’s memory, to her daughter, JoAnn Comis, 3200 Oxford Drive, Durham, N.C. 27707.

Lenita was born Feb. 3, 1923, the daughter of Arthur F. and Mary W. (Sorensen) Eibey, in Mason City, Iowa. She was raised in Clear Lake, graduating from Clear Lake High School in 1940. Lenita worked for 21 years in sales and as assistant buyer at Curries Hardware. She continued working until age 90 and retired from First Citizens Bank.

She married Ray Houdek Jan. 16, 1971, sharing 34 years together, dancing in the Rainbow Swingers Square Dance Club, and they were honored as King and Queen of the PO.L.K. of A in 1985. Lenita loved people and loved helping others by volunteering at Opportunity Village, Kenny Lindstrom Museum and the Nature Center in Manly. She was active in her church, Bethlehem Lutheran, Mason City, where she taught Sunday school for 12 years and belonged to the Miriam Circle.

She loved spending time with her family and friends. Her joy was visiting with others, as she never met a stranger. Lenita took pride in an active life style, walking daily in her neighborhood. Throughout her lifetime she cherished the love and affection of her many “kittens.”

Left to cherish her memories are her children Deanna (Jim) Pandolfi, Isle of Palms, S.C., Allan Berding, Battle Ground, Wash., JoAnn (Spiro) Comis, Durham, N.C., Barbara (John) Stewart, Dorchester, Ontario, Canada, Debbie (Randy) Twitch, Des Moines, Iowa; extended family, Pat (Emil) Britten, Lake Mills, Iowa, Mary (Paul) Jacobson, Ankeny, Iowa, Dennis Nanning, Garner, Iowa, 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sister Leone Misbrand, Buffalo Center, Iowa and many friends she considered family.

Lenita was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray (Jan. 17, 2005), and Cathy Nannenga.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.