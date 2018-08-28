Lawrence Cronin, Jr.

Lawrence (Larry) Cronin, Jr., 94, of Clear Lake, finished the race on Aug. 19, 2018, in Mason City, and now rests in eternal Glory.

A visitation and memorial service were held on Aug. 23, at Hamilton’s near Highland Memory Gardens, Des Moines. Burial was at Highland Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions should be made to Blank Children’s Hospital; Faith Baptist Church, of Mason City, or Toys for Tots.

He was born in Boone, Iowa on Sept. 14, 1923. He was a man of faith, a decorated Marine, a committed husband, caring father and beloved grandfather. He was employed by Meredith Printing as a lead pressman for nearly 45 years and retired in 1986. He served on the board of directors for Highland Memory Gardens, in Des Moines, and was president of the Clear Lake Senior Citizens Center for 17 years. He also enjoyed volunteering with Toys for Tots. Larry was part of the North Iowa Marine Corps League.

Larry enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1942. He served with the 5th Marines/28th Division and fought in The Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II. He proudly served his country from Dec. 1, 1942 until Jan. 16, 1946. He obtained the rank of Corporal and was awarded The Purple Heart. Larry had tremendous pride for the USMC. “Once a Marine, always a Marine” – Semper Fi.

Raised during the Great Depression, Larry learned the value of hard work, discipline and the importance of family. He was blessed with seven children and their spouses, 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Larry and his wife, Ruth (Schartner) Cronin (deceased 2010) were married June 12, 1946. Together, they left a legacy that spanned over many generations. The immediate family members include: Connie (Rowley) and Jim, Pleasant Hill; Diana (Boyd) and Ken, Lees Summit, Mo.; Bill and Sue Cronin, Ames; Phil and Vickie Cronin, Johnston; Debi Stoll, Vancouver, Wash.; Bob and Diane Cronin, Urbandale; and Jeff and Sheila Cronin, Urbandale. He also leaves behind his faithful dog, Lucky.

Larry remarried in 2012 to Avalon Ridder, of Clear Lake, where they made their home. Avalon provided love and companionship along with a flair for keeping things fun and entertaining. Larry’s last eight months were spent at Good Shepherd Health Center, in Mason City. A special thank you to the staff of Good Shepherd, as well as, the team at Hospice of North Iowa for their care.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Harriett Cronin; two sisters, Nadine Suddeth and Mercedes Paulin, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.