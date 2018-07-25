LaVonne J. Meints, 85, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center, in Clarion.

A graveside inurnment will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 27, 2018, at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

LaVonne was born on June 24, 1933, the daughter of Alfred and Pauline (Gruis) Meints, in rural Meservey. She grew up and attended school in Meservey.

For 30 years, LaVonne was employed by the Bell System and retired as a group manager in 1981. She worked in real estate from 1981-1983, before working for Alexander Batteries for 11 years and retiring as a supervisor in 1994.

LaVonne is survived by a sister, Shirley (Bill) Dieger, of Belmond; two brothers, Jerry (Sandra) Meints, of Greenwood, S.C. and Gene (friend, Bea) Meints of Chicago; a sister-in-law, Ruth Meints, of Clear Lake; and a close friend, Lorna (Bill) Schutz, of Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Phyllis Kennedy; two brothers, Donald and Ardell Meints; a brother-in-law, Leonard “Dude” Kennedy; two sisters-in-law, Minnie Meints and Luster Meints; and a brother and sister in infancy.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.