Larry Weakland

Larry D. Weakland, 71, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8, at Harvest Bible Chapel, 2200 N. 24th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor John Tank officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Relay for Life of Cerro Gordo County or to Harvest Bible Chapel in Clear Lake.

Larry was born June 2, 1947, the son of Art and Gladys (Alley) Weaklend, in Osceola. He married Rebecca “Becky” McKnight on Dec. 15, 1968, at the First Christian Church, in Osceola.

A graduate of Clarke Community High School, Class of 1965, Larry continued his education at A.I.B. College of Business, in Des Moines, before enlisting into the United States Army in 1966. While serving as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division in the Vietnam War, he earned the Army Medal of Commendation and Bronze Star. After being honorably discharged, he graduated from Marshalltown Junior College in 1972 and Iowa State University in 1974.

During school, Larry worked for Nelson Electric, in Ames. After graduation, he worked for Dewey Electric, in Ventura, as an estimator and later was a manager for ESCCO in Clear Lake. From 1984-2011, he and his wife owned and operated Electrical Construction Inc. of Iowa (E.C.I.). He had his master electrical license in 26 states and handled electrical contracting all over the United States in the pipeline industry.

Larry was one of the original founders of Harvest Bible Chapel in Clear Lake. He was a member of numerous electrical and construction organizations through the years. He enjoyed flying and had his pilot’s license 21 years. He liked to restore Triumph sports cars as a hobby. He especially liked sharing his faith with others. Larry’s greatest joy was spending time and sharing prior experiences with his grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his wife, Becky Weakland, of Clear Lake; two children, Curtis (Amanda) Weakland, of Ankeny, and Cynthia (Justin) Patterson, of Ankeny; three grandchildren, Taylor Patterson, Jordan Patterson and Megan Weakland; two brothers, Gary (Vickie) Weaklend, of Boone, and Dennis Weaklend, of West Des Moines; a sister, Irma Watkins of Osceola; a brother-in-law, Jerry (Lola) McKnight, of Norwalk; and many nieces, nephews, and special friends all over the country.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister-in-law, Doris Weaklend; and a brother-in-law, Bill Watkins.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.