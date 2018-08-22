Lani M. Cook, 72, of Clear Lake died Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City, with her family by her side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date in Clear Lake.

Lani Maureen Bainter, the daughter of J. Vaugh and Juliet (Whitney) Bainter, was born on Nov. 19, 1945, in San Francisco, Calif. As a young girl, Lani loved growing up in Clear Lake alongside her two brothers and her many cousins, of whom she was especially close, all being descendants of the founding fathers of Clear Lake. She attended school in Clear Lake before her family moved to California during her senior year of high school. She graduated from Fountain Valley High School before beginning her life long career in health care.

On Feb. 2, 1971 Lani was united in marriage to Thomas J. Cook after eloping together in Las Vegas, NV. They were the proud parents of children, Rebecca and Matthew, and made their home in California, Michigan, and Clear Lake throughout the years.

Lani served in many different capacities of nursing and health care, mainly as an EMT, First Responder, CNA, and Home Health Aide. She was always known as a hard worker who was able to assist families through illness and trying times; she was a comfort to many. Lani carried a number of friendships with her over the years from patient families who became friends and confidants.

A true lover of animals, she was a proud member of ASPCA and PETA. In her free time she also enjoyed playing Bingo and was an avid reader. To this day she was still especially close to her Clear Lake cousins, and had many friends and relatives who provided loving assistance to her through the past few years.

Those grateful in sharing in her life are her children, Rebecca Franks-Fjelstad and her husband, Ryan, Lake Mills, and Matthew Cook and his wife, Nicole Laferriere, Santa Barbara, Calif.; grandchildren, Sofia and Elsie Cook, Santa Barbara, Calif., and Emma Franks, Lake Mills; step grandchildren, Matthew and Andrew Fjelstad, Lake Mills; siblings, Michael (Nancy) Bainter, Clear Lake and Pacific Grove, Calif., and Whitney Bainter, Clear Lake; as well as her many close cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Vaughn and Julie Bainter.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, Mason City, was in charge of arrangements.