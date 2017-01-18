Lane C. Smith

Lane Charles Smith, 34, of Clear Lake, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at his home in Clear Lake.

A funeral service was held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford, Iowa.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Lane Smith Memorial Fund.

Lane was born March 22, 1982, the son of Kevin and Kathy (Jorgensen) Smith, in Mason City, Iowa. He married Rachel Schuknecht on June 3, 2006, in Germantown, Iowa, and to this union two children were born, Kamden and Berkley.

A graduate of Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock High School, Class of 2000, he served on the student council, was in choir, played the trumpet in band, and also played basketball, football, golf and baseball. He was a part of a two-time state qualifying golf team, winning the team championship his senior year. He was the catcher on his state qualifying baseball team that same year.

Following high school graduation he attended the University of Northern Iowa, graduating with a degree in Electronic Media. While at UNI, he was a member of the Men’s Glee Club.

After graduating from UNI, Lane and Rachel moved to Des Moines where he worked in sales. They then moved to Clear Lake, where he began farming with his father, Kevin.

Lane was an avid fisherman who loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed all sports, was a loyal Minnesota Twins and Iowa Hawkeyes fan, but his greatest pastime was fishing anywhere. He’d fish on the Zumbro River, Canada, Clear Lake, the family farm pond and in his backyard. He had a unique technique for snagging the big ones. When he wasn’t busy fishing, you could find Lane at Lake Time Brewery enjoying a cold brew with his friends. He looked forward to spending time on Clear Lake with his family, especially during the Fourth of July celebration. Lane was never one to pass up a good time.

Lane is survived by his wife, Rachel, of Clear Lake; two children, Kamden and Berkley; parents, Kevin and Kathy Smith, of Rockford; two sisters, Ashley (Adam) Prough, of Manhattan, Kan. and Kylee Smith, of Rockford; a niece, Elliott Prough, of Manhattan, Kan.; maternal grandparents, Ron and Gila Jorgensen, of Rockford; parents-in-law, Fred and Dana Schuknecht, of Paullina, Iowa; a brother-in-law, Ryan (Arica) Schuknecht of Akron, Iowa; a niece and nephew, Landon and Lainey, of Akron; his wife’s grandparents; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Warren and JoAnn Smith and Lucy Smith.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.